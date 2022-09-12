Application for controversial Chesterfield garden games room - which has divided neighbours - is refused by council

Chesterfield Borough Council has refused the retrospective application for the room, covered yard and boundary wall in Inkersall.

The scheme was proposed by resident Richard White for his rear garden in Castleton Grove.

But the proposal divided residents with some supporting the idea and others concerned about the impact it had on their life.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now refused the application.

Kevin Coogan, who lives nearby, said the building looked like an ‘industrial unit’ from outside and is ‘better than a pub’ from inside.

He said: “We moved here three years ago and knew that we were near a pub. The difference is that the pubs are concerned about the local residents and keep an eye on any noise in unsociable hours.

“Mr White has never done this since I've lived there and since this structure has been built. There will obviously be even more parties with loud dance music playing till 2am when I still have to get up early for work.”

Local councillor Dean Rhodes said: “As a councillor I have never heard of any complaints from the local community, I run a local Facebook page of 4.2 k residents and there have never been any comments on that either. It seems to me that the objections to this are using Mr White as victimisation to stop this development.”

Graham Bennett added: “I know Richard and he would not in any way shape or form upset any of his neighbours. If anything he would go out of his way to help them and I know for a fact that his bar is not used on regular basis and he gets my support.”

Paul Mortlock, another resident who supported the plan said: “Having seen the garden room it's built to a high standard and furnished very nicely. Living nearby I've never had any problems with noise from any parties held there.”But Mr K. Bird, who lives at Castleton Groove, said: “I’m sure it looks nice inside, but outside looks like it belongs to an industrial estate. The wall which is 2.5 metres high has cracked from top to bottom and already looks like it’s been re-pointed. And the games room is blocking most of the natural light to the next door neighbour’s rear patio door.”

