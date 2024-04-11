Broken down bus recovered in Chesterfield town centre after causing delays for drivers and passengers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bus had broken down on Church Way in Chesterfield town centre earlier this afternoon, next to the Visitor Information Centre.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson warned that traffic was unable to get past or enter Church Way, causing delays for motorists and bus passengers in the town centre.

