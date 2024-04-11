Broken down bus recovered in Chesterfield town centre after causing delays for drivers and passengers
A broken down bus has been recovered after causing disruption for motorists and passengers in Chesterfield town centre.
A bus had broken down on Church Way in Chesterfield town centre earlier this afternoon, next to the Visitor Information Centre.
A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesperson warned that traffic was unable to get past or enter Church Way, causing delays for motorists and bus passengers in the town centre.
The council has since confirmed, however, that the bus has been recovered – and that traffic is moving freely along Church Way again.
