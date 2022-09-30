BMW driver flees scene of horror head-on crash with tree in Peak District

On Thursday, September 29, the White Peak Villages Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a collision at Stoney Middleton.

Officers reported that a BMW driver had missed a corner, skidded off the road and collided head-on with a tree.

After attending, officers also found that the driver had fled from the scene of the crash. Their investigations into the incident are ongoing.