BMW driver flees scene of horror head-on crash with tree in Peak District

The driver of a BMW fled from the police after colliding with a tree in the Peak District yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 30th September 2022, 2:04 pm

On Thursday, September 29, the White Peak Villages Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of a collision at Stoney Middleton.

Officers reported that a BMW driver had missed a corner, skidded off the road and collided head-on with a tree.

Officers were unable to locate the driver.

After attending, officers also found that the driver had fled from the scene of the crash. Their investigations into the incident are ongoing.

