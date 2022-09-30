Traffic cops dealt with crashes, fleeing, drunk and high drivers and a flashy Ferrari owner with no registration plates.
Undefined: readMore
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Scenes from the last seven days
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Chesterfield car meet crashed by cops
Police handed out several tickets for "numerous defects". They tweeted: "One male decides he doesn’t need to stop. "He was ‘persuaded’ a little further up the road and had his car seized for his troubles."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Driver found removing belongings from the car
Police said: "Nowhere to run now he provides a roadside breath test of 87 and then to hospital for a head injury."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Car bought on Facebook Marketplace crashes in Chesterfield
Police wrote on Twitter: "What do you think contributed to this?
"Thankfully only minor injuries."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit