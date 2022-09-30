News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit: Scenes from the last seven days

Pictured here are the scenes of incidents attended by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last week.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:37 pm

Traffic cops dealt with crashes, fleeing, drunk and high drivers and a flashy Ferrari owner with no registration plates.

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Scenes from the last seven days

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

2. Chesterfield car meet crashed by cops

Police handed out several tickets for "numerous defects". They tweeted: "One male decides he doesn’t need to stop. "He was ‘persuaded’ a little further up the road and had his car seized for his troubles."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

3. Driver found removing belongings from the car

Police said: "Nowhere to run now he provides a roadside breath test of 87 and then to hospital for a head injury."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

4. Car bought on Facebook Marketplace crashes in Chesterfield

Police wrote on Twitter: "What do you think contributed to this? "Thankfully only minor injuries."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

