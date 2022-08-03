On Tuesday, August 2, two cars were involved in a crash at the Palterton crossroads – the latest in a series of collisions on the route.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We received reports of a collision involving a Fiat 500 and a Toyota Yaris near to the crossroads with Mansfield Road and Main Road at Palterton just before 6.25pm yesterday.

“The drivers stopped to exchange details and arranged for their own recovery. We believe one person attended hospital to be checked over for any injuries.”

Coun Dixon has called for changes to be made to reduce the number of collisions.

This comes only a fortnight after Councillor Joan Dixon – who represents Bolsover South on Derbyshire County Council – pleaded with the authority to implement safety measures before a fatal accident occurred.

There have been a spate of accidents at the Palterton crossroads in recent weeks, including two on consecutive days back in July.

Coun Dixon described the crossroads as “dangerous”, and said: “Some of these crashes are horrific – one woman was left upside down in her car, hanging by her seatbelt.

“People are telling me that it’s going to take a death for get something done, and that’s exactly what I don’t want – the people who are involved in these recent collisions have, thank god, walked away in one piece, but some of them have been really lucky.