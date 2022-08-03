Mikey Harrison, 11, was found seriously injured on Thorpes Road in Heanor on June 18 – close to Shipley Country Park. He sadly died later that day in hospital.
Judge Nirmal Shant QC ruled on Tuesday, August 2 that Mikey could both be named – lifting reporting restrictions surrounding the case.
Mikey’s stepfather Michael Harrison, 41, appeared at Derby Crown Court that same day, charged with murder and one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
Harrison, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham, speaking only to confirm his name and that he was able to follow proceedings. He was not asked to enter any pleas during the hearing.
Harrison was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date – which was previously set for January 12 2023.