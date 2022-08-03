Man arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapon in Derbyshire town centre

On Tuesday, August 2, the Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports of a man with a weapon in the town centre.
Officers attended and a male was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
This individual remains in custody while enquiries continue. Anyone with information regarding this incident – and those with CCTV or dashcam footage – are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident number 303 of 02/08/22:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.