According to road monitoring site Inrix, traffic is being temporarily held on the M1 Northbound from J30 at Barlborough and J31 at Aston.

This is impacting drivers trying to access the A616 between Worksop and Sheffield and the A57.

There is currently no indication as to when the route will reopen. This story will be updated with any developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...