All the cancelled and delayed flights from Manchester, Doncaster and East Midlands Airport on Monday, June 20

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from Manchester, Doncaster Sheffield and East Midlands Airport today.
East Midlands:
Blue Islands flight S5551 to Jersey – scheduled for 11.50am
West Atlantic flight to Guernsey – scheduled for 12.55pm
Centreline flight CLF847 to Bristol – scheduled for 2.40pm
West Atlantic flight NPT902 to Jersey – scheduled for 5.40pm
West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – scheduled for 6.10pm
West Atlantic flight to Edinburgh – scheduled for 9.40pm
Manchester:
VistaJet Malta flight VJT659 to Farnborough – scheduled for 10.04am
Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando – scheduled for 10.10am
Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – scheduled for 11.32am
British Airways flight BA1389 to London – scheduled for 12.00pm
TUI flight BY192 to Cancun – scheduled for 11.36am
EasyJet flight U2325 to Isle of Man – scheduled for 11.17am
Air Hamburg flight to Malaga – scheduled for 11.20am
EasyJet flight to Geneva – cancelled
Aer Lingus flight EG935 to Orlando – scheduled for 11.20am
Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – scheduled for 11.25am
TUI flight BY184 to Punta Cana – scheduled for 11.43am
EasyJet flight U21837 to Amsterdam – cancelled
British Airways flight BA1383 to London – scheduled for 12.55pm
EasyJet flight U21827 to Tel Aviv – scheduled for 1.31pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – scheduled for 1.05pm
EasyJet flight U29003 to Hurghada – scheduled for 1.33pm
EasyJet flight U21801 to Prague – scheduled for 2.46pm
EasyJet flight U21927 to Paris – scheduled for 2.42pm
Jet2 flight LS891 to Lanzarote – scheduled for 4.09pm
Capital Air Ambulance flight CLF972 to Bristol – scheduled for 3.20pm
Jet2 flight to Naples – scheduled for 3.20pm
Jet2 flight LS751 to Corfu – scheduled for 3.51pm
Jet2 flight LS909 to Fuerteventura – scheduled for 4.09pm
EasyJet flight U21941 to Athens – scheduled for 3.45pm
EasyJet flight U2139 to Belfast – cancelled
Wamos Air flight LS921 to Dalaman – scheduled for 4.15pm
EasyJet flight U29005 to London – scheduled for 3.48pm
Jet2 flight LS917 to Tenerife – scheduled for 4.20pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya – scheduled for 4.25pm
Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest – scheduled for 4.44pm
Jet2 flight LS905 to Heraklion – scheduled for 5.11pm
Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – scheduled for 6.30pm
Centreline flight CLF974 to Birmingham – scheduled for 5.57pm
Jet2 flight LS887 to Prague – scheduled for 7.30pm
Hyperion Aviation flight HYP26 to Faro – scheduled for 6.50pm
EasyJet flight U21835 to Amsterdam – scheduled for 8.21pm
Doncaster Sheffield:
There are currently no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.