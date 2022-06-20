Enjoying the summer sunshine

14 photos showing people enjoying the sun in Derbyshire parks and pub beer gardens

We’ve had some glorious weather in recent days, with Friday seeing temperatures nudge as high as 30 degrees in north Derbyshire

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 20th June 2022, 8:37 am

We sent out photographers out to capture locals enjoying the sunny weather in Derbyshire’s parks and pub beer gardens.

1. Queens Park

Gemma and Nigel Davies with twins Jack and Ruby enjoying the warm weather in Chesterfield

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Refreshments

Gail Bowman enjoys a refreshing drink at the Junction bar on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Cheers!

Jemimah Vine and Emily Millan enjoy a glass at the Junction, Chesterfield

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Busy day

Friday was a busy day for pubs and bar staff, here Sarah Drummond helps customers at Chesterfield's Junction keep cool with another drink.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

