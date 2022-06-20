14 photos showing people enjoying the sun in Derbyshire parks and pub beer gardens

We sent out photographers out to capture locals enjoying the sunny weather in Derbyshire’s parks and pub beer gardens.
1. Queens Park
Gemma and Nigel Davies with twins Jack and Ruby enjoying the warm weather in Chesterfield
2. Refreshments
Gail Bowman enjoys a refreshing drink at the Junction bar on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
3. Cheers!
Jemimah Vine and Emily Millan enjoy a glass at the Junction, Chesterfield
4. Busy day
Friday was a busy day for pubs and bar staff, here Sarah Drummond helps customers at Chesterfield's Junction keep cool with another drink.
