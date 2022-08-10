All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Wednesday, August 10

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands:

Blue Islands flight SI551 to Jersey – now expected to depart at 11.50am

A number of Jet2 flights are delayed today. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Manchester:

TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – now expected to depart at 11.35am

Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – now expected to depart at 12.13pm

Jet2 flight LS977 to Zakynthos – now expected to depart at 12.00pm

Silesia Air flight SUA601 to Palma de Mallorca – now expected to depart at 12.20pm

Cathay Pacific flight CX216 to Hong Kong – now expected to depart at 12.30pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman – now expected to depart at 4.25pm

Jet2 flight LS937 to Pafos – now expected to depart at 5.15pm

Jet2 flight LS743 to Kos – now expected to depart at 5.01pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

Jet2 flight LS911 to Heraklion – now expected to depart at 6.11pm

Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – now expected to depart at 5.46pm

EasyJet flight U21977 to Corfu – now expected to depart at 5.51pm

Doncaster Sheffield:

There are no expected delays or cancellations from DSA today.