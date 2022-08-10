All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Wednesday, August 10

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands:
Blue Islands flight SI551 to Jersey – now expected to depart at 11.50am
Most Popular
-
1
Stonemason pleads with council to allow home in Derbyshire village 'taken over by holiday homes'
-
2
Inquest opened into death of 10-month-old Derbyshire baby – as parents face murder charges
-
3
Derbyshire man “slapped” exposed buttocks – holding up traffic at McDonald’s
-
4
Chesterfield man charged with attempted murder after town centre attack sees victim hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’
-
5
Derbyshire man pulled from “smoking” car by police after drunken crash
Manchester:
TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – now expected to depart at 11.35am
Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – now expected to depart at 12.13pm
Jet2 flight LS977 to Zakynthos – now expected to depart at 12.00pm
Silesia Air flight SUA601 to Palma de Mallorca – now expected to depart at 12.20pm
Cathay Pacific flight CX216 to Hong Kong – now expected to depart at 12.30pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman – now expected to depart at 4.25pm
Jet2 flight LS937 to Pafos – now expected to depart at 5.15pm
Jet2 flight LS743 to Kos – now expected to depart at 5.01pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
Jet2 flight LS911 to Heraklion – now expected to depart at 6.11pm
Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – now expected to depart at 5.46pm
EasyJet flight U21977 to Corfu – now expected to depart at 5.51pm
Doncaster Sheffield:
There are no expected delays or cancellations from DSA today.
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.