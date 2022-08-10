Police seize car from unlicensed driver in Derbyshire town – who was on his way to court

Police stopped a driver in a Derbyshire town this morning – and found that he was committing an offence while travelling to court.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:29 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:37 am

On Wednesday, August 10, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a Nissan Micra at Over Lane, Belper.

After speaking to the motorist, officers discovered that he only had an expired provisional licence.

The motorist saw his vehicle confiscated.

He then revealed that he was actually on his way to a court hearing that morning. The driver was subsequently reported for the offence and his vehicle was seized by DRPU officers.