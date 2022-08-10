On Wednesday, August 10, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a Nissan Micra at Over Lane, Belper.
After speaking to the motorist, officers discovered that he only had an expired provisional licence.
He then revealed that he was actually on his way to a court hearing that morning. The driver was subsequently reported for the offence and his vehicle was seized by DRPU officers.