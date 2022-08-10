Derbyshire fire crews called to large blaze that spread to power line and saw residents evacuated

On Monday, August 8, crews from Alfreton and Ripley were deployed to a large grass fire just over the Nottinghamshire border in Kirkby.
The fire had also spread to a nearby power line and hedgerows. Residents of nearby properties were evacuated amid fears that the flames could reach their homes.
Most Popular
-
1
Stonemason pleads with council to allow home in Derbyshire village 'taken over by holiday homes'
-
2
Inquest opened into death of 10-month-old Derbyshire baby – as parents face murder charges
-
3
Derbyshire man “slapped” exposed buttocks – holding up traffic at McDonald’s
-
4
Chesterfield man charged with attempted murder after town centre attack sees victim hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’
-
5
Derbyshire man pulled from “smoking” car by police after drunken crash
The quick intervention from firefighters, however, was enough to ensure that no homes were damaged in the blaze.