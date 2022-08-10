Derbyshire fire crews called to large blaze that spread to power line and saw residents evacuated

Fire crews from Derbyshire were called to attend a large fire this week – which saw residents evacuated from their homes.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 9:40 am
On Monday, August 8, crews from Alfreton and Ripley were deployed to a large grass fire just over the Nottinghamshire border in Kirkby.

The fire had also spread to a nearby power line and hedgerows. Residents of nearby properties were evacuated amid fears that the flames could reach their homes.

Large swathes of this field were burnt out.

The quick intervention from firefighters, however, was enough to ensure that no homes were damaged in the blaze.