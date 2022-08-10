Derbyshire fire crews called to large blaze that spread to power line and saw residents evacuated

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 8, crews from Alfreton and Ripley were deployed to a large grass fire just over the Nottinghamshire border in Kirkby.

The fire had also spread to a nearby power line and hedgerows. Residents of nearby properties were evacuated amid fears that the flames could reach their homes.

Large swathes of this field were burnt out.

