All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Tuesday, July 5

Holidaymakers hoping to depart from our local airports may face some disruption to their journeys today (Tuesday, July 5).

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:48 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:49 am

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI551) – now expected to depart at 12.20pm

More delays can be expected at our local airports today. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS613) – now expected to depart at 3.25pm

Jet2 flight to Izmir (LS609) – now expected to depart at 5.44pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

There are no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.

Manchester Airport:

Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi (EY16) – now expected to depart at 10.01am

TUI flight to Cancun (BY168) – now expected to depart at 11.10am

VistaJet Malta flight to Toronto (VJT732) – now expected to depart at 11.11am

Ryanair flight to Valencia – now expected to depart at 11.43am

Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now expected to depart at 1.35pm

IcelandAir flight to Reykjavik (FI441) – now expected to depart at 2.30pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm

EasyJet flight to Paris (U21927) – now expected to depart at 2.37pm

Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS111) – now expected to depart at 2.40pm

EasyJet flight to Pafos (U21973) – now expected to depart at 5.09pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS921) – now expected to depart at 4.04pm

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now expected to depart at 4.25pm

Jet2 flight to Santorini (LS1717) – now expected to depart at 6.00pm

EasyJet flight to Porto (U21989) – now expected to depart at 6.23pm

Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS925) – now expected to depart at 6.40pm

These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

