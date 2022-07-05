All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Tuesday, July 5

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI551) – now expected to depart at 12.20pm
Jet2 flight to Fuerteventura (LS613) – now expected to depart at 3.25pm
Jet2 flight to Izmir (LS609) – now expected to depart at 5.44pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
There are no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.
Manchester Airport:
Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi (EY16) – now expected to depart at 10.01am
TUI flight to Cancun (BY168) – now expected to depart at 11.10am
VistaJet Malta flight to Toronto (VJT732) – now expected to depart at 11.11am
Ryanair flight to Valencia – now expected to depart at 11.43am
Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now expected to depart at 1.35pm
IcelandAir flight to Reykjavik (FI441) – now expected to depart at 2.30pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm
EasyJet flight to Paris (U21927) – now expected to depart at 2.37pm
Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS111) – now expected to depart at 2.40pm
EasyJet flight to Pafos (U21973) – now expected to depart at 5.09pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS921) – now expected to depart at 4.04pm
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS781) – now expected to depart at 4.25pm
Jet2 flight to Santorini (LS1717) – now expected to depart at 6.00pm
EasyJet flight to Porto (U21989) – now expected to depart at 6.23pm
Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS925) – now expected to depart at 6.40pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.