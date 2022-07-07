Gun found in Derbyshire police raid used to kill ‘superhero’ dad-of-eight in a motiveless drive-by shooting

Anthony Sargeant was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside his mum's house in Birmingham at 9.40pm on August 25, 2018.

The 33-year-old was hit in the back and was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and sadly died six days later.

The gun used to kill Anthony Sargeant was recovered during a police raid in Derbyshire

Brothers Michael and Connor Goodwin, 26 and 27, Keenan Anderson, 25, and 22-year-old Leon Riley were all found guilty of murder this week.

Shocking pictures released by West Midlands Police show the thugs posing for pictures hours after the shooting.

One image shows all four grinning as they drink in a pub to celebrate Connor Goodwin’s 23rd birthday on August 26.

Another shows the Goodwin brothers and Riley smiling as they pose with a group of friends.

Anthony was dubbed the "King of Lee Bank", an inner city area of the city where he lived with his extensive family.

The talented footballer founded Rickman Rovers just over a year before his death and was player-manager for the team.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Anthony had been talking to a friend in the street when a stolen BMW and Mercedes pulled up and two shots were fired.

The killers sped off leaving Anthony lying in the street.

The killers pictured at a birthday party the day after the murder.

Officers scoured CCTV and analysed mobile phone traffic linked the killers to the stolen cars used in the killing.

The gun was recovered during a police raid in Derbyshire in November, 2019, and ballistics experts proved it was the murder weapon.

The motive for the murder is still unknown.

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, said: “We may never know why Mr Sargeant was murdered, but we have been able to prove that these men acted together. They have shown no remorse, denying the offence throughout.

Anthony’s devastated family paid tribute to their “superhero”.

In a statement, they said: ““Eight fatherless children now finding their way through life without their provider, teacher and superhero.

“Anthony was such a bubbly, energetic, witty soul and we will do everything to ensure he is not forgotten.”