All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Friday, June 24

Holidaymakers travelling from our local airports today may face some disruption to their journeys.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:45 am

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

East Midlands:

Blue Islands flight SI555 to Jersey – scheduled for 3.40pm

Manchester:

Corendon Airlines flight XC8158 to Dalaman – scheduled for 11.15am

SAS flight SK540 to Copenhagen – scheduled for 11.18am

TUI flight BY146 to Cancun – scheduled for 11.52am

Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – scheduled for 11.25am

Loganair flight LM694 to Isle of Man – scheduled for 12.05pm

Brussels Airlines flight SN2174 to Brussels – cancelled

EasyJet flight U21877 to Bilbao – scheduled for 2.53pm

EasyJet flight U21927 to Paris – scheduled for 4.42pm

Turkish Airlines flight TK4010 to Antalya – scheduled for 3.07pm

World2Fly flight BY2404 to Gran Canaria – scheduled for 3.10pm

Airpink flight to Palma de Mallorca – scheduled for 3.20pm

EasyJet flight U21941 to Athens – scheduled for 3.35pm

Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest – scheduled for 3.55pm

EasyJet flight U21909 to Gran Canaria – scheduled for 4.27pm

Jet2 flight LS905 to Heraklion – scheduled for 4.40pm

Jet2 flight LS917 to Tenerife – scheduled for 4.30pm

Jet2 flight LS781 to Gran Canaria – scheduled for 9.42pm

Jet2 flight LS983 to Bodrum – scheduled for 6.10pm

Wamos Air flight LS1729 to Dalaman – scheduled for 6.20pm

Jet2 flight LS795 to Antalya – scheduled for 5.10pm

EasyJet flight U21833 to Amsterdam – scheduled for 5.04pm

Excellent Air flight to Malaga – scheduled for 5.20pm

Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – scheduled for 5.29pm

Brussels Airlines flight SN2178 to Brussels – cancelled

EasyJet flight U21801 to Prague – scheduled for 6.11pm

TAP Express flight TP1315 to Lisbon – scheduled for 6.40pm

EasyJet flight U21953 to Geneva – scheduled for 6.33pm

Jet2 flight LS881 to Alicante – scheduled for 7.00pm

EasyJet flight U21835 to Amsterdam – scheduled for 8.23pm

EasyJet flight U21931 to Paris – scheduled for 7.51pm

British Airways flight BA1407 to London – cancelled

Doncaster Sheffield:

AlbaStar flight AP8977 to Tarbes – scheduled for 10.30am

VistaJet Malta flight VJT683 to Reykjavik – scheduled for 12.15pm

These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

