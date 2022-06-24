Police issue 24 tickets for not wearing seatbelts in Chesterfield clampdown

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit also issued two tickets for people driving whilst on their phone, stopped two vans with bald tyres (one of which uninsured) and arrested one drug driver.

The operation was conducted with Derbyshire County Council, who also carried out safety checks on cars with child seats fitted.

Police are using marked and unmarked vehicles to detect offences as well as ‘spotters’ on the pavement at check sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stopped drivers as part of a crackdown on those not wearing a seatbelt

Roads Policing Officer, Sergeant Priddle said: “Road traffic collisions can have devastating consequences, and are often the hardest calls we have as officers each day.