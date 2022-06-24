Police issue 24 tickets for not wearing seatbelts in Chesterfield clampdown

Police handed out 24 tickets to motorists not wearing seatbelts in Chesterfield, during a five-hour enforcement operation.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:31 am
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:31 am

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit also issued two tickets for people driving whilst on their phone, stopped two vans with bald tyres (one of which uninsured) and arrested one drug driver.

The operation was conducted with Derbyshire County Council, who also carried out safety checks on cars with child seats fitted.

Police are using marked and unmarked vehicles to detect offences as well as ‘spotters’ on the pavement at check sites.

Police stopped drivers as part of a crackdown on those not wearing a seatbelt

Roads Policing Officer, Sergeant Priddle said: “Road traffic collisions can have devastating consequences, and are often the hardest calls we have as officers each day.

“Wearing a seatbelt, or having the correct child seat installed, can be the difference between life and death. Please take the time to ensure that everyone in your vehicle is safe should the worst happen – even on short trips.”