Shocking photos show aftermath of fire at Derbyshire property

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that it was attending an incident at 12.26pm this afternoon on Hampden Street, Normanton .

Crews from the Long Eaton, Nottingham Road and Ascot stations were deployed to the scene – where a fire had spread to two vehicles and a property.

After battling the blaze for almost two hours, firefighters were able to bring it under control. They are now damping down the site to ensure that it does not reignite.