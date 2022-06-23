Shocking photos show aftermath of fire at Derbyshire property

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that it was attending an incident at 12.26pm this afternoon on Hampden Street, Normanton.
Crews from the Long Eaton, Nottingham Road and Ascot stations were deployed to the scene – where a fire had spread to two vehicles and a property.
After battling the blaze for almost two hours, firefighters were able to bring it under control. They are now damping down the site to ensure that it does not reignite.
