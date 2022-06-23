Pictures show destruction from football pitch-sized fire after crews from across county descended on Derbyshire town

At 5pm on Wednesday, July 22, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that they were attending an incident on Sandy Lane, Matlock.

Crews from Matlock, Buxton, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Glossop – supported by all-terrain vehicles and a water carrier – were scrambled to the scene.

The blaze spread over a 150x50m area – consisting mostly of scrub and woodland – which is roughly the size of a football pitch. Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed while crews tackled the blaze.

The fire was reported yesterday evening.

Firefighters using hose reel jets, beaters and water backpacks were eventually able to put the fire out last night.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was extinguished last night and crews have returned this morning to continue to check for hotspots.

“Crews did a great job preventing the fire spreading to a power line and causing disruption.”

A football pitch-sized piece of land was badly damaged.