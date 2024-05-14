All of the roads set to close for resurfacing across Derbyshire in May and June – including the A617, A632, A515 and more major routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Ripley, Eckington, Wirksworth and Bamford

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th May 2024, 12:14 BST
These are all of the roads set to close in the coming weeks across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as a major resurfacing programme begins.

Derbyshire County Council’s annual surface dressing programme is set to start from Tuesday, May 14 – part of wider work to repair and improve the county’s roads.

In total, 465,000 square metres of roads – equivalent to 65 football grounds – at sites across the county are planned to be surface dressed by the end of June.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “This surface dressing programme is one of the ways we’re managing our highways network and trying to improve the condition of our roads given the challenges we have been facing.

“Many may have seen patching resurfacing works being carried out on some of the roads which are set to be surface dressed over recent months. These repairs are done and then we use surface dressing where appropriate to seal the road surface and prolong the life of the road.

“Alongside our surface dressing programme, we’ve also got a wider capital programme of resurfacing, micro-asphalting and reactive repairs underway and planned across the county.

“We apologise for any disruption while these improvement works take place and while we know the chippings can initially cause frustration for some, we hope you’ll understand this is a positive process to improve these roads.”

On the day of the main surface dressing treatment, a layer of bitumen is laid which seals the road surface and acts as a glue for the chippings, that are then rolled on top. Driving over the chippings helps to further bed them in and any loose chippings are then swept away at regular intervals, including on the day and a week later. Road markings (including cats’ eyes) will be repainted within three months.

READ THIS: 27 of the most famous celebrities spotted across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

The work is very weather dependent and rain or road temperatures may mean the dates of some of the work may be changed, but sites will be kept updated with advance warning signs.

The full list of roads that will be resurfaced, listed in the order they are set to be repaired in, can be found below.

A number of busy routes will close - including a section of the A617.

1. Road closures

A number of busy routes will close - including a section of the A617. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
A6187 Hope Road, Bamford.

2. A6187 Hope Road, Bamford

A6187 Hope Road, Bamford. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A57 Ladybower (unnamed road section of A57 from Ashopton).

3. A57 Ladybower

A57 Ladybower (unnamed road section of A57 from Ashopton). Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A6187 Hathersage Road, Bamford.

4. A6187 Hathersage Road, Bamford

A6187 Hathersage Road, Bamford. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldRipleyBamfordBuxtonMatlock