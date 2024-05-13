Hollywood film star Tom Cruise – who was rumoured to be filming the new Mission Impossible in Middleton Mine – popped into Restaurant Lovage on Bath Street in Bakewell earlier this year.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time that celebrities from the worlds of TV, film and sports have been spotted across Derbyshire.

We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of these occasions. Some of the quirkiest tales include the time Liam Gallagher stopped at a Peak District chip shop for lunch, or Taylor Swift and Harry Styles making a trip to the Peak District to enjoy a pub dinner.

The full list of famous faces spotted across Chesterfield and Derbyshire can be found below.

1 . Taylor Swift Taylor Swift, undoubtedly a global superstar, is one the famous names to have been spotted in Derbyshire. Photo: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Liam Gallagher Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year. Photo: Peter Grafton - Toll Bar Fish and Chips

3 . Richard Hammond Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called 'Britain's Great Rivers', before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink. Photo: The Fishpond - Matlock Bath