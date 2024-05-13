27 of the most famous celebrities spotted across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Tom Cruise, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Russell Crowe, Liam Gallagher, Alex Ferguson and Richard Hammond

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th May 2024, 13:46 BST
These are some of the most famous faces to have visited Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the years – including huge names like Harry Styles, Liam Gallagher, Alex Ferguson and Taylor Swift.

Hollywood film star Tom Cruise – who was rumoured to be filming the new Mission Impossible in Middleton Mine – popped into Restaurant Lovage on Bath Street in Bakewell earlier this year.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time that celebrities from the worlds of TV, film and sports have been spotted across Derbyshire.

We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of these occasions. Some of the quirkiest tales include the time Liam Gallagher stopped at a Peak District chip shop for lunch, or Taylor Swift and Harry Styles making a trip to the Peak District to enjoy a pub dinner.

The full list of famous faces spotted across Chesterfield and Derbyshire can be found below.

Taylor Swift, undoubtedly a global superstar, is one the famous names to have been spotted in Derbyshire.

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, undoubtedly a global superstar, is one the famous names to have been spotted in Derbyshire.

Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year.

2. Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year.

Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called ‘Britain’s Great Rivers’, before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink.

3. Richard Hammond

Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called 'Britain's Great Rivers', before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink.

Peter Andre, pictured here signing his new album in Chesterfield Tesco, with fans Samantha Caunt and Melanie Price.

4. Peter Andre

Peter Andre, pictured here signing his new album in Chesterfield Tesco, with fans Samantha Caunt and Melanie Price.

