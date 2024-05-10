Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The X17 bus route has been extended by Stagecoach – with a number of services stopping at a popular Derbyshire attraction.

Matlock Farm Park have confirmed that the X17 bus, operated by Stagecoach, will now stop close to their site at certain times throughout the day – allowing visitors to arrive by public transport.

A Matlock Farm Park spokesperson said: “After so many years of hoping to have a bus bring visitors to Matlock Farm Park, we are delighted to announce that the brilliant Stagecoach has made this a reality!

“From Sunday, May 12, the fantastic X17 bus service, running from Barnsley, Sheffield and Chesterfield (then going on to Matlock and Wirksworth), will stop at the farm park, mid-morning and lunchtime.

Some X17 services will be extended to call at Matlock Farm Park.

“Visitors will then be able to take a return journey home at either lunchtime or late afternoon. This new route will be geared up for visitors to and from the Sheffield/Chesterfield direction. Hopefully this will expand in the future to visitors from Matlock, should the route prove popular.

“The bus stop will be on Wirestone Lane, by the junction of Jaggers Lane, a short walk from Matlock Farm Park.”

The spokesperson added that those who arrive by travelling on the X17 will also receive a discount on admission to the farm park.

They said: “Best of all, visitors who have travelled by the X17 to us and are able to show their bus ticket from the same date of travel will receive 10% off individual adult, child and concession general day tickets – when purchased on the door that day.

“This 10% discount will also apply to our two Monday-Friday, term time offers of Parent & Toddler Coffee Morning Deal and Senior Citizen Meal Deal, plus to general entry on Bank Holiday weekends!

“So, for those without a car or those who prefer to leave the car at home, come and enjoy a relaxing journey across our wonderful towns, villages and countryside for a super day out at Matlock Farm Park.”