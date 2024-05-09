Robinsons Brewery has completed its refurbishment of the Square and Compass, situated in Station Road, Darley Dale.
All of the venue’s guest bedrooms have been renovated, with the project bringing in a new era under the guidance of new business partners, Suzanne and Alan.
After a full makeover back in 2021, the upstairs bedrooms have now undergone what a Robinsons spokesperson described as a “stunning transformation.”
The pictures below show what visitors can expect from the revamped rooms – would you stay here if you were in the area?
1. “Serene atmosphere”
Each room at the pub has received a fresh new look. A Robinsons spokesperson said: “Inspired by the beauty of nature, the rooms now bear names of trees, reflecting a tranquil rural aesthetic. From new beds and wardrobes to tree-themed fabrics adorning the space, every element contributes to a serene and inviting atmosphere.” Photo: Robinsons Brewery
2. Four-legged friends are welcome
In response to guest needs, the Square and Compass now features a family room equipped with a double bed and pull-out option, alongside four additional double rooms - some of which are dog-friendly. Photo: Robinsons Brewery
3. Other upgrades
Furthermore, the refurbishment included essential upgrades, such as replacement of all bedroom windows and some work to the internal trading area - incorporating new furniture and maintaining the property's Grade II listed heritage. The Square and Compass continues to serve food, complemented by a picturesque conservatory and convenient access to the adjacent campsite - catering to both locals and tourists alike. Photo: Robinsons Brewery
4. New team at the helm
A Robinsons spokesperson added: “The investment in the Square and Compass highlights Robinsons’ dedication to preserving heritage while embracing innovation. Suzanne and Alan look forward to welcoming customers, old and new, to Darley Dale.” Photo: Robinsons Brewery