Work started today yesterday on Derbyshire County Council’s (DCC) micro-asphalting road treatment programme, which will be applied to 63 residential roads across the county – covering 92,000 square metres.

Using a process called micro-asphalt, a liquid mix of stone, cement and bitumen, the treatment is applied to seal the road surface, preventing any damage and filling in any potholes.

The work is part of DCC’s ongoing highways capital programme and is a preventative treatment to maximise a road’s lifespan. The micro-asphalt repair programme is part of this year’s £27 million investment in roads, pavements and transport across the county.

Micro-asphalt repairs can be carried out in cooler weather conditions. The weather does need to be dry which can lead to last minute changes to the programme, as some repairs may have to be postponed if it is raining.

The treatment can be completed in around 20 minutes, so there should be minimal delays and inconvenience for local road users. Leaflets delivered door-to-door and temporary road warning signs will be used to inform residents living in areas where the micro-asphalt repairs will be carried out.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport said: “Micro-asphalting is just one part of our wider highways capital programme of road repairs. It’s a way to seal the road surface against water and protect it, which will then help to extend the life of the road surface.

“It’s done as more of a preventative treatment at the most cost effective time, which is why these 63 roads have been selected following assessment.

“The initial treatment settles over several weeks with traffic use to create a new road surface.

“Alongside this part of the programme, we are also continuing our wider programme of both full and sectional road resurfacing and pothole repairs.”

The full list of roads being treated with micro-asphalt across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire can be found below: