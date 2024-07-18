Police appeal after driver allegedly attacked by another motorist during Derbyshire road rage incident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place just before 12.15pm on Friday, July 12, on Derby Road in Langley Mill – not far from the roundabout near to McDonalds.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “It is believed to have involved the drivers of a white Fiat 500 and a black Seat Ateca.
“The driver of the Fiat is believed to have driven out of McDonalds and was immediately followed by a black Seat Ateca. Both vehicles pulled up on Derby Road and the drivers got out of their cars.
“It is alleged that the driver of the Seat, a woman described as being aged in her 30s with long brown curly hair, has then assaulted the driver of the Fiat.
“We would like to appeal from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have noticed the altercation between the two drivers to get in touch – as well as any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.”
READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Ripley, Heanor and Derby
If you have any information which could help with the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*414094:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.