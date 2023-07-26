All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday, July 26
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Lufthansa flight LH941 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 9.55am.
Jet2 flight LS917 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 10.31am.
Jet2 flight LS1713 to Zakynthos – estimated departure at 11.06am.
Ryanair flight FR6835 to Naples – estimated departure at 1.26pm.
EasyJet flight U22065 to Kos – estimated departure at 1.11pm.
TUI flight BY556 to Espargos – estimated departure at 3.25pm.
EasyJet flight U22139 to Antalya – estimated departure at 5.05pm.
Jet2 flight LS789 to Izmir – estimated departure at 6.05pm.
EasyJet flight U22135 to Milan – estimated departure at 7.36pm.
EasyJet flight U27502 to Faro – estimated departure at 7.21pm.
Birmingham Airport:Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich – estimated departure at 11.55am.
EasyJet flight U2334 to Edinburgh – estimated departure at 12.38pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3265 to Dublin – estimated departure at 1.00pm.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Liverpool Airport:No cancelled or delayed flights.