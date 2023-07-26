News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport on Wednesday, July 26

As we get into the summer holidays, many Derbyshire residents will be jetting off abroad – but they may face delays to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.comA number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:

Lufthansa flight LH941 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 9.55am.

Jet2 flight LS917 to Tenerife – estimated departure at 10.31am.

Jet2 flight LS1713 to Zakynthos – estimated departure at 11.06am.

Ryanair flight FR6835 to Naples – estimated departure at 1.26pm.

EasyJet flight U22065 to Kos – estimated departure at 1.11pm.

TUI flight BY556 to Espargos – estimated departure at 3.25pm.

EasyJet flight U22139 to Antalya – estimated departure at 5.05pm.

Jet2 flight LS789 to Izmir – estimated departure at 6.05pm.

EasyJet flight U22135 to Milan – estimated departure at 7.36pm.

EasyJet flight U27502 to Faro – estimated departure at 7.21pm.

Birmingham Airport:Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich – estimated departure at 11.55am.

EasyJet flight U2334 to Edinburgh – estimated departure at 12.38pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3265 to Dublin – estimated departure at 1.00pm.

Leeds Bradford Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

Liverpool Airport:No cancelled or delayed flights.

