Go-ahead for new care home scheme to house people with learning disabilities and autism in Derbyshire village
Plans has been approved for a care home for people with learning disabilities and autism in a Derbyshire village.
The new-build in Creswell will house six flats and care facilities and will be staffed around the clock. Its location will be on the east side of Colliery Road and west of a railway line.
An officer’s report to Bolsover District Council stated: “To the south is a similar piece of former colliery land which has recently been granted planning permission for a building in the same use as is currently proposed.”