News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Go-ahead for new care home scheme to house people with learning disabilities and autism in Derbyshire village

Plans has been approved for a care home for people with learning disabilities and autism in a Derbyshire village.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 20:47 BST

The new-build in Creswell will house six flats and care facilities and will be staffed around the clock. Its location will be on the east side of Colliery Road and west of a railway line.

An officer’s report to Bolsover District Council stated: “To the south is a similar piece of former colliery land which has recently been granted planning permission for a building in the same use as is currently proposed.”

Related topics:DerbyshireCreswell