News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport on Tuesday, July 25

If your summer holiday is starting with a journey from one of our local airports, you may face delays in your efforts to get to your destination today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight FR4468 to Malaga – estimated departure at 6.05pm.

A number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.comA number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.com
A number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.com
Most Popular

Manchester Airport:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 11.23am.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.30pm.

EasyJet flight U22057 to Heraklion – estimated departure at 2.26pm.

EasyJet flight U22187 to Geneva – estimated departure at 3.06pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EasyJet flight U2705 to Belfast – estimated departure at 3.21pm.

EasyJet flight U22279 to Santorini – estimated departure at 3.26pm.

Ryanair flight FR6814 to Madrid – estimated departure at 6.56pm.

EasyJet flight U22167 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 8.11pm.

Birmingham Airport:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Correndon Airlines flight XC8124 to Dalaman – estimated departure at 10.00am.

Ryanair flight FR3801 to Barcelona – estimated departure at 11.20am.

READ THIS: Sports giant Adidas will create new jobs through expansion at Derbyshire retail outlet

Leeds Bradford Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

Liverpool Airport:

EasyJet flight U2519 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 5.23pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EasyJet flight U23361 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 7.43pm.

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportEasyJetEast MidlandsManchesterBirminghamLiverpool