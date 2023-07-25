All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport on Tuesday, July 25
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.
Ryanair flight FR4468 to Malaga – estimated departure at 6.05pm.
Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 11.23am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.30pm.
EasyJet flight U22057 to Heraklion – estimated departure at 2.26pm.
EasyJet flight U22187 to Geneva – estimated departure at 3.06pm.
EasyJet flight U2705 to Belfast – estimated departure at 3.21pm.
EasyJet flight U22279 to Santorini – estimated departure at 3.26pm.
Ryanair flight FR6814 to Madrid – estimated departure at 6.56pm.
EasyJet flight U22167 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 8.11pm.
Correndon Airlines flight XC8124 to Dalaman – estimated departure at 10.00am.
Ryanair flight FR3801 to Barcelona – estimated departure at 11.20am.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
EasyJet flight U2519 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 5.23pm.
EasyJet flight U23361 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 7.43pm.