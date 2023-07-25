This follows January’s announcement that Nike will double its footprint at the centre and has already begun construction works on its new unit. When it opens in the autumn, the 13,959 sq ft store will be the sportswear giant’s biggest outlet in the McArthurGlen portfolio in the UK.

Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “As we enter our 25th anniversary year, we continue to see significant levels of investment in a modernisation programme. This includes the upsize and relocation of two worldwide iconic sportswear brands, Nike, and Adidas, that will open their latest concept stores over the course of the next 12 months. This cements our focus on local job creation with several new roles with each brand, building upon the foundations of our work within our local community. Over the next two years, we will continue to see even more modernisation work take place at our centre with further announcements to follow over the course of the year.”