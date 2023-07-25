Sports giant Adidas will create new jobs through expansion at Derbyshire retail outlet
Adidas will generate several new jobs by significantly increasing its footprint in the Designer Outlet East Midlands at South Normanton. Construction will begin in autumn 2023 and will see the brand move to a flagship site due to open in summer 2024.
This follows January’s announcement that Nike will double its footprint at the centre and has already begun construction works on its new unit. When it opens in the autumn, the 13,959 sq ft store will be the sportswear giant’s biggest outlet in the McArthurGlen portfolio in the UK.
Adidas first opened its doors at Designer Outlet East Midlands in 2001. Its upsize from 8,398 sq ft to 11,500 sq ft continues the brand’s investment in the region.
Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “As we enter our 25th anniversary year, we continue to see significant levels of investment in a modernisation programme. This includes the upsize and relocation of two worldwide iconic sportswear brands, Nike, and Adidas, that will open their latest concept stores over the course of the next 12 months. This cements our focus on local job creation with several new roles with each brand, building upon the foundations of our work within our local community. Over the next two years, we will continue to see even more modernisation work take place at our centre with further announcements to follow over the course of the year.”