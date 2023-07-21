News you can trust since 1855
The summer holidays finally start this weekend, and if you’re jetting off from one of our local airports today, you may face delays to your journey.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:34 BST

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights today.

A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin – estimated departure at 11.40am.

Ryanair flight FR2100 to Corfu – estimated departure at 11.32am.

Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – estimated departure at 11.18am.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.24am.

Loganair flight LM592 to Inverness – estimated departure at 2.39pm.

EasyJet flight U22269 to Pafos – estimated departure at 3.19pm.

EasyJet flight U22109 to Paris – estimated departure at 7.58pm.

EasyJet flight U2713 to Newquay – estimated departure at 8.30pm.

Birmingham Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights today.

Leeds Bradford Airport:

KLM flight KL1542 to Amsterdam – cancelled.

