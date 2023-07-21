All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday, July 21
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights today.
Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin – estimated departure at 11.40am.
Ryanair flight FR2100 to Corfu – estimated departure at 11.32am.
Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – estimated departure at 11.18am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 11.24am.
Loganair flight LM592 to Inverness – estimated departure at 2.39pm.
EasyJet flight U22269 to Pafos – estimated departure at 3.19pm.
EasyJet flight U22109 to Paris – estimated departure at 7.58pm.
EasyJet flight U2713 to Newquay – estimated departure at 8.30pm.
No cancelled or delayed flights today.
KLM flight KL1542 to Amsterdam – cancelled.