Drivers warned of delays on M1 in Derbyshire his morning after motorway crash

Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash closed two lanes of the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
By Phil Bramley
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read

National Highways say that the incident, on the M1 northbound at junction J28, is causing delays after lane closures led to a build up of slow-moving traffic.

The crash, which involved a car, closed two of the four-lane section of smart motorway near South Normanton.

National Highways say normal traffic conditions won’t return before 9:45am this morning.

