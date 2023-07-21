Drivers warned of delays on M1 in Derbyshire his morning after motorway crash
Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash closed two lanes of the M1 in Derbyshire this morning.
National Highways say that the incident, on the M1 northbound at junction J28, is causing delays after lane closures led to a build up of slow-moving traffic.
The crash, which involved a car, closed two of the four-lane section of smart motorway near South Normanton.
National Highways say normal traffic conditions won’t return before 9:45am this morning.