All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, August 9

If you’re getting ready to jet off on holiday from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight FR535 to Dublin – estimated departure at 10.30am.

There are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.comThere are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com
There are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:TUI flight to Glasgow – estimated departure at 10.45am.

EasyJet flight U22021 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 11.50am.

Aegean Airlines flight A3639 to Athens – estimated departure at 11.13am.

TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.29am.

EasyJet flight U22243 to Dubrovnik – estimated departure at 1.58pm.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.25pm.

Jet2 flight LS1747 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 3.55pm.

Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – estimated departure at 5.40pm.

EasyJet flight U22023 to Alicante – estimated departure at 6.41pm.

SunExpress flight XQ5 to Antalya – estimated departure at 7.05pm.

SunExpress flight XQ593 to Antalya – estimated departure at 8.25pm.

EasyJet flight U2707 to Belfast – estimated departure at 9.13pm.

Birmingham Airport:

Loganair flight LM638 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 12.10pm.

