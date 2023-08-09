All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, August 9
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
Ryanair flight FR535 to Dublin – estimated departure at 10.30am.
Manchester Airport:TUI flight to Glasgow – estimated departure at 10.45am.
EasyJet flight U22021 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 11.50am.
Aegean Airlines flight A3639 to Athens – estimated departure at 11.13am.
TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.29am.
EasyJet flight U22243 to Dubrovnik – estimated departure at 1.58pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.25pm.
Jet2 flight LS1747 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 3.55pm.
Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – estimated departure at 5.40pm.
EasyJet flight U22023 to Alicante – estimated departure at 6.41pm.
SunExpress flight XQ5 to Antalya – estimated departure at 7.05pm.
SunExpress flight XQ593 to Antalya – estimated departure at 8.25pm.
EasyJet flight U2707 to Belfast – estimated departure at 9.13pm.
Loganair flight LM638 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 12.10pm.