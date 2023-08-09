Derbyshire landlord celebrates 10 year anniversary after reopening popular pub

Landlord, Craig Murtagh, aged 41, and his team will be welcoming customers to a fun weekend, celebrating the past decade at the pub since he took over.

The three-day party kicks off on Friday with live music from singer, Blue Savannah.

Saturday will see – weather permitting – Nicole Galliford singing live on the outside patio, with a woodfired oven serving pizzas from Mamo’s Pizza. Later that night there will be yet more live music inside the pub from Andy Jones. The celebrations will be capped off on Sunday with an 80s-themed fancy dress party and karaoke.

The Three Horseshoes pub, Clay Cross. Keiran Lucas and Cathy Ratcliffe.

Craig, supported by his husband Mark Rugman, reopened the Three Horseshoes while renting it from a friend who had bought the pub after it went up for auction in 2013.

After eight months, he bought the pub outright and since gaining the freehold, Craig has overseen many changes to the pub over the past 10 years which have helped to make the three horseshoes into one of Clay Cross’ most popular food and drink venues.

Craig said: “Over the last 10 years we’ve reinvested every penny back into the the pub. We’ve refurbished the whole of the inside. That’s been done several times, and the kitchen had to be fitted completely as that was just an empty space originally. As times gone on we’ve developed our own branding and we are currently providing 20-23 local people with jobs.”

In 2021, Craig opened a second venue in Clay Cross – The George. Craig puts this success down to “amazing customer service” delivered by his fantastic staff and his loyal customers. He also stresses the importance of keeping things fresh at the pub.

Landlord Craig Murtagh standing outside the Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross

He said: “I don’t think there’s any room in business for standing still. You’ve got to keep moving on. Not changing things that do work but trying to make them a little bit better or a little bit different.”

A period that prompted a great deal of change at not just the Three Horseshoes but pubs up and down the country was the Coronavirus lockdowns. An adverse time for all businesses in the catering industry, Craig and his team had to make many changes to ensure the pub’s survival. Operating a takeaway service, as well as erecting marquees and shelters outside to keep customers dry when the beer gardens reopened.

Talking about that period, Craig said: “We did takeaway food in the hope that people would remember us. Touch-wood, we’ve come back stronger than ever. Sales this year are up 20 percent week-on-week from last year, and I really didn’t think there was much more movement. I thought just getting back to the level we were at pre-covid would’ve been good enough, but we’re just going from strength to strength.”