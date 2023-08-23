News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, August 23

Derbyshire holidaymakers may face disruption to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight FR6031 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 12.15pm.

There are a number of delayed flights across local airports today. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.comThere are a number of delayed flights across local airports today. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.27am.

EasyJet flight U22243 to Dubrovnik – estimated departure at 3.11pm.

Ryanair flight FR4927 to Pafos – estimated departure at 1.46pm.

EasyJet flight U22001 to Barcelona – estimated departure at 3.44pm.

EasyJet flight U22053 to Mykonos – estimated departure at 4.15pm.

EasyJet flight U22033 to Alicante – estimated departure at 6.19pm.

EasyJet flight U2707 to Belfast – estimated departure at 10.26pm.

Birmingham Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

