All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, August 16
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Manchester Airport:Singapore Airlines flight SQ52 to Houston – estimated departure at 11.20am.
TAP Express flight TP1317 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.25am.
KLM flight KL1074 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 11.40am.
Singapore Airlines flight SQ51 to Singapore – estimated departure at 11.58am.
Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 11.50am.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando – estimated departure at 2.25pm.
EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.46pm.
Jet2 flight LS747 to Kos – estimated departure at 3.55pm.
Loganair flight LM26 to Aberdeen – estimated departure at 4.50pm.
Jet2 flight LS767 to Corfu – estimated departure at 5.15pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3327 to Dublin – estimated departure at 6.15pm.
EasyJet flight U22237 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 7.52pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3329 to Dublin – estimated departure at 9.35pm.
No cancelled or delayed flights.