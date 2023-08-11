Chesterfield roundabouts: Watch as drivers have their say on the worst roundabouts in town

In recent weeks Chesterfield drivers have complained about roundabouts in the town centre. In a letter sent to the Derbyshire Times one resident criticised queues at Tesco roundabout, Whittington Moor roundabout changes and markings at Horns Bridge.

Michael Harte, 54, a driving instructor who has been teaching in Chesterfield for 15 years, slammed new markings at Whittington Moor roundabout and called Horns Bridge ‘crush corner’. He also added that West Bars Roundabout, near Matalan and the new McDonald’s, is particularly problematic for drivers.

We went out to Chesterfield town centre to find out which roundabouts are the most problematic for the drivers - and here is what we found out.

Lee Vann said: “Horns bridge is the worst one. You just end up queueing on it, loads of traffic is stuck there and people end up in wrong lanes trying to cross over and seem to be quite panicky.”

Carla Vann added: “Horns Bridge is quite bad because you come off the carriageway and there are people trying to get to different lanes. It’s crazy there and I think there is a lot of accidents there.”

Andrew Mather said: “Whittington Moor just for the new lane markings, they don’t make sense. There’s not enough road signs before you approach the roundabout, there are markings on the road, but obviously if there is traffic there you can’t see the markings. After all this time you get used to the system and after they change it, it takes a bit of time to get used to.”

Arthur Lister added: “By far, the Horns Bridge Roundabout. I come in from the Matlock area, you have to be in the right traffic lane otherwise it is difficult to change because of the vehicles on both sides of you. I find it the easiest way to simply go all the way around and try to get into the correct land and then proceed from there. Going from Matlock, say to the B&Q you’ve got to be in the right lane.

"There’s a couple of ways that I can come in and I have to decide which one is going to be the safer one of the two. Certainly, it’s not the one that you choose to come in on. These days you have a lot of younger drivers who know where they want to be and they drive rather fast, faster than I would and that makes it more difficult to negotiate the lane you want to be in. If you don’t judge it way ahead, they you find there's traffic on both side of you and you’re in trouble, they just shut off and I’m thinking ‘help’ and I have to go around again, that’s my problem there.

"The other ones, like West Bars, are not a problem. There’s good signage there and it is signed well before you get to the West Bars Roundabout so you can be in the correct lane there, no trouble.”