All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, July 17

If you’re jetting off from one of our local airports today, you may face disruption to the start of your holiday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 2 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 25 minutes, as well as cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

TUI flight to Alicante – estimated departure at 4.00pm.

Passengers from Manchester Airport will face a number of delays. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Most Popular

Manchester Airport:

Ryanair flight FR1863 to Cork – estimated departure at 9.40am.

EasyJet flight U22051 to Alicante – estimated departure at 1.31pm.

EasyJet flight U2715 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 2.00pm.

Ryanair flight FR8308 to Wroclaw – estimated departure at 4.00pm.

Jet2 flight to Dalaman – estimated departure at 4.10pm.

Jet2 flight LS781 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 4.30pm.

Ryanair flight FR4088 to Faro – estimated departure at 4.40pm.

Jet2 flight LS1717 to Santorini – estimated departure at 4.55pm.

Jet2 flight LS901 to Almeria – estimated departure at 4.45pm.

EasyJet flight U22037 to Murcia – estimated departure at 4.50pm.

Jet2 flight LS743 to Kos – estimated departure at 4.55pm.

Jet2 flight LS819 to Rhodes – estimated departure at 4.55pm.

Jet2 flight LS983 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 4.55pm.

Jet2 flight LS983 to Bodrum – estimated departure at 4.55pm.

Jet2 flight LS963 to Chania – estimated departure at 5.05pm.

Eastern Airways flight T39301 to Edinburgh – estimated departure at 5.25pm.

Ryanair flight FR3232 to Malaga – estimated departure at 5.35pm.

Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – estimated departure at 5.35pm.

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – estimated departure at 5.35pm.

Jet2 flight LS785 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 5.40pm.

TUI flight BY2250 to Lanzarote – estimated departure at 5.40pm.

TUI flight BY2262 to Kefalonia – estimated departure at 5.40pm.

EasyJet flight U22063 to Corfu – estimated departure at 5.45pm.

Ryanair flight FR3216 to Milan – estimated departure at 5.50pm.

EasyJet flight U22211 to Porto – estimated departure at 6.15pm.

TAP Express flight TP1315 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 6.20pm.

EasyJet flight U2707 to Belfast – estimated departure at 8.21pm.

READ THIS: Teenager charged in connection with series of burglaries in Derbyshire town

Birmingham Airport:

Ryanair flight FR663 to Dublin – estimated departure at 10.20am.

Freebird Airlines flight FH534 to Antalya – estimated departure at 10.10am.

EasyJet flight U228 to Belfast – estimated departure at 12.35pm.

Sunwing Airlines flight BY7248 to Zakynthos – estimated departure at 3.00pm.

Blue Islands flight SI2265 to Jersey – cancelled.

EasyJet flight U234 to Belfast – estimated departure at 10.16pm.

