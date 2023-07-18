Teenager charged in connection with series of burglaries in Derbyshire town

Dylan Steele, of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, has been charged with seven counts of burglary, one of attempted burglary, and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Three of the seven charges are in connection with allegations of burglaries in Dronfield with the other four in connection with alleged burglaries in Rotherham.

Four of the six charges of theft of a motor vehicle are in connection with incidents in Dronfield.

