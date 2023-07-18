News you can trust since 1855
Teenager charged in connection with series of burglaries in Derbyshire town

An 18-year-old has been charged with several offences in connection with a series of reports of burglaries in Dronfield and Rotherham.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Dylan Steele, of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, has been charged with seven counts of burglary, one of attempted burglary, and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Three of the seven charges are in connection with allegations of burglaries in Dronfield with the other four in connection with alleged burglaries in Rotherham.

Four of the six charges of theft of a motor vehicle are in connection with incidents in Dronfield.

The 18-year-old appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 24 and has been remanded in custody before appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, July 24.