All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 8

With the summer holidays in full swing, many Derbyshire residents will be jetting off abroad – but they may face delays to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

A number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.comA number of flights from Manchester Airport are delayed today. Credit: David - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:

EasyJet flight U2703 to Belfast – estimated departure at 12.25pm.

Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando – estimated departure at 1.05pm.

Egyptair flight MS782 to Cairo – estimated departure at 3.02pm.

Egyptair flight MS782 to Cairo – estimated departure at 3.02pm.

Birmingham Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

