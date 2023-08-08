All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 8
With the summer holidays in full swing, many Derbyshire residents will be jetting off abroad – but they may face delays to their journeys from our local airports today.
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
EasyJet flight U2703 to Belfast – estimated departure at 12.25pm.
Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando – estimated departure at 1.05pm.
Egyptair flight MS782 to Cairo – estimated departure at 3.02pm.
No cancelled or delayed flights.