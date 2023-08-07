Biker dies at scene of crash on busy A-road between Chesterfield and Matlock

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A632 Matlock Road, between Kelstedge and Chesterfield, just before 9.30am on Sunday, August 6.

The collision involved a black Ford Galaxy B-Max and an Orange KTM Other Motorcycle.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are calling on anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*485708:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101