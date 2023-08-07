Biker dies at scene of crash on busy A-road between Chesterfield and Matlock
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A632 Matlock Road, between Kelstedge and Chesterfield, just before 9.30am on Sunday, August 6.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*485708:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.