News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Man in his 40s dies after serious blaze breaks out at property in Derbyshire town

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire in a Derbyshire town earlier today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST

Emergency services were called to attend a fire at a property on Hampton Close, West Hallam, Ilkeston at 5.19am this morning.

On arrival, firefighters were met by a well-developed fire in a first-floor bedroom of the detached property. One female in her 70s had self-evacuated, but sadly a man in his 40s was declared dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Group Manager David Diggins said: “It is devastating to hear that a man has lost his life following a fire in a house in Ilkeston. The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are offered to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. .The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. .
The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. .
Most Popular

“I am sure that everyone reading this sad news will be concerned about their own fire safety. Tragically there weren’t any smoke alarms fitted in the property, so I would urge everyone to check they have smoke alarms fitted on every level of their home and ensure they are tested every week.

“You can find more information about keeping safe from the risk of fire in the home on our website where you will also find information about smoke alarms.”

READ THIS: A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital rated among the best in the country

Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will be in the local area on Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9 to provide fire safety advice and reassurance following today's fire. They will be visiting, Hampton Close, Caversham Way and Sunninghill Close.

Related topics:DerbyshireEmergency servicesIlkestonDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service