Emergency services were called to attend a fire at a property on Hampton Close, West Hallam, Ilkeston at 5.19am this morning.

On arrival, firefighters were met by a well-developed fire in a first-floor bedroom of the detached property. One female in her 70s had self-evacuated, but sadly a man in his 40s was declared dead at the scene.

Group Manager David Diggins said: “It is devastating to hear that a man has lost his life following a fire in a house in Ilkeston. The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are offered to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. .

“I am sure that everyone reading this sad news will be concerned about their own fire safety. Tragically there weren’t any smoke alarms fitted in the property, so I would urge everyone to check they have smoke alarms fitted on every level of their home and ensure they are tested every week.

“You can find more information about keeping safe from the risk of fire in the home on our website where you will also find information about smoke alarms.”