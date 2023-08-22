All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 22
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin – estimated departure at 11.50am.
Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 11.55am.
Aer Lingus flight EI3325 to Dublin – cancelled.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – estimated departure at 1.00pm.
EasyJet flight U22063 to Corfu – estimated departure at 6.00pm.
EasyJet flight U22281 to Enfindha – estimated departure at 6.00pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast – estimated departure at 3.10pm.
TUI flight BY614 to Izmir – estimated departure at 8.09pm.