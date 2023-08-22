News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 22

If you’re getting ready to jet off on holiday from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

Most of today’s delayed flights are departing from Manchester Airport. Credit: DAVID SOANES - stock.adobe.comMost of today’s delayed flights are departing from Manchester Airport. Credit: DAVID SOANES - stock.adobe.com

Manchester Airport:

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin – estimated departure at 11.50am.

Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 11.55am.

Aer Lingus flight EI3325 to Dublin – cancelled.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – estimated departure at 1.00pm.

EasyJet flight U22063 to Corfu – estimated departure at 6.00pm.

EasyJet flight U22281 to Enfindha – estimated departure at 6.00pm.

Birmingham Airport:

Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast – estimated departure at 3.10pm.

TUI flight BY614 to Izmir – estimated departure at 8.09pm.

