All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 15
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Ryanair flight RK1103 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 10.14am.
Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.35am.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – estimated departure at 1.00pm.
EasyJet flight U22075 to Zakynthos – estimated departure at 1.50pm.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando – estimated departure at 3.10pm.
EasyJet flight U27254 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 10.06am.
EasyJet flight U26706 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.18am.
EasyJet flight U228 to Belfast – estimated departure at 12.40pm.