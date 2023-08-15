All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 15

News you can trust since 1855
If you’re getting ready to jet off on holiday from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

There are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.comThere are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com
There are a number of delayed flights across local airports. Credit: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:

Ryanair flight RK1103 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 10.14am.

Emirates flight EK22 to Dubai – estimated departure at 10.35am.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – estimated departure at 1.00pm.

EasyJet flight U22075 to Zakynthos – estimated departure at 1.50pm.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando – estimated departure at 3.10pm.

Birmingham Airport:

EasyJet flight U27254 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 10.06am.

EasyJet flight U26706 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 11.18am.

EasyJet flight U228 to Belfast – estimated departure at 12.40pm.

