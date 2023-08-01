All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 1
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
Ryanair flight FR9185 to Alicante – estimated departure at 1.15pm.
Manchester Airport:Ryanair flight FR7 to Funchal – estimated departure at 10.56am.
EasyJet flight U22033 to Alicante – estimated departure at 1.40pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.25pm.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando – estimated departure at 3.10pm.
Egyptair flight MS782 to Cairo – estimated departure at 3.15pm.
EasyJet flight U2705 to Belfast – estimated departure at 4.34pm.
EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.26pm.
Jet2 flight LS819 to Rhodes – cancelled.
EasyJet flight U22107 to Paris – estimated departure at 7.06pm.
EasyJet flight U22167 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 8.00pm.
EasyJet flight U2707 to Belfast – estimated departure at 8.56pm.
Birmingham Airport:Jet2 flight LS1205 to Thessaloniki – estimated departure at 3.35pm.
Jet2 flight LS1259 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 4.00pm.
Jet2 flight LS1239 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.05pm.