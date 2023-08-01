News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Tuesday, August 1

Derbyshire holidaymakers may face disruption to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight FR9185 to Alicante – estimated departure at 1.15pm.

A number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:Ryanair flight FR7 to Funchal – estimated departure at 10.56am.

EasyJet flight U22033 to Alicante – estimated departure at 1.40pm.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.25pm.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando – estimated departure at 3.10pm.

Egyptair flight MS782 to Cairo – estimated departure at 3.15pm.

EasyJet flight U2705 to Belfast – estimated departure at 4.34pm.

EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.26pm.

Jet2 flight LS819 to Rhodes – cancelled.

EasyJet flight U22107 to Paris – estimated departure at 7.06pm.

EasyJet flight U22167 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 8.00pm.

EasyJet flight U2707 to Belfast – estimated departure at 8.56pm.

Birmingham Airport:Jet2 flight LS1205 to Thessaloniki – estimated departure at 3.35pm.

Jet2 flight LS1259 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 4.00pm.

Jet2 flight LS1239 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.05pm.

