Asylum application for former Derbyshire halls of residence recommended to be refused by councillors

The University of Derby's Halls of Residence which are the subject of a planning application will be discussed at a planning meeting in August and officers have recommended councillors refuse the application.

The agenda for next week’s Development and Control meeting for High Peak Borough Council has been released and officers are recommending that councillors refuse the application.

The application, for High Peak Halls on Bridge Street, has been submitted for a change of proposed use to allow the ‘occupation of non-self-contained residential accommodation by non-students’.

It does not say it will be used as an asylum centre however earlier in July High Peak Borough Council released a statement which stated it had been brought to their attention that Serco - the Home Office’s accommodation partner - was considering the use of High Peak Halls for asylum accommodation and would like to have preliminary discussions with key agencies.

The meeting to discuss this change of use is taking place on Monday August, 7.

In the planning report it states: “The recommendation for the application for a certificate of lawfulness is refused for the proposed use.

“The use as described and proposed is of an excessively broad scope which is likely to include considerable variables with material difference in their character and effects.

“It has not been possible to reach the planning judgment and state with confidence that use by all ‘non students’ would not give rise to a material change of use and involve development.

“In these respects the proposed use as described in the application cannot be considered lawful.”

So far the application has received 1,400 objections from local residents and businesses with people saying if the plans were approved it would have a negative impact on tourism, and crime would soar.

Speaking about the planning officers’ recommendation for refusal High Peak MP Robert Largan added: “I hope councillors follow the recommendation of planning officers and reject this application.

“I also hope the University of Derby now abandons their plans, which have always been about money and not what is in the best interests of Buxton.