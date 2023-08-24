All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, August 24
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
TUI flight BY142 to Cancun – estimated departure at 11.10am.
Brussels Airlines flight SN2174 to Brussels – estimated departure at 11.45am.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1994 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 12.29pm.
EasyJet flight U22185 to Geneva – estimated departure at 2.01pm.
Lufthansa flight LH93 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 11.58am.
Pegasus flight PC1816 to Antalya – estimated departure at 3.15pm.
EasyJet flight U22143 to Dalaman – estimated departure at 1.30pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 2.45pm.
EasyJet flight U2703 to Belfast – estimated departure at 2.46pm.
EasyJet flight U22165 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 3.40pm.
Jet2 flight LS1703 to Mykonos – estimated departure at 4.00pm.
EasyJet flight U22003 to Malaga – estimated departure at 4.29pm.
Jet2 flight LS781 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 5.00pm.
EasyJet flight U23838 to Milan – estimated departure at 6.37pm.
EasyJet flight U22015 to Alicante – estimated departure at 5.49pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3327 to Dublin – estimated departure at 6.55pm.
EasyJet flight U22005 to Bilbao – estimated departure at 7.40pm.
EasyJet flight U22109 to Paris – estimated departure at 9.13pm.
Ryanair flight RK3118 to Marseille – estimated departure at 8.51pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3329 to Dublin – estimated departure at 10.15pm.
Birmingham Airport:EasyJet flight U228 to Belfast – estimated departure at 3.39pm.
Emirates flight EK40 to Dubai – estimated departure at 3.10pm.
EasyJet flight U230 to Belfast – estimated departure at 6.59pm.
Aurigny Air flight GR709 to Guernsey – estimated departure at 8.55pm.
EasyJet flight U2432 to Glasgow – estimated departure at 9.52pm.