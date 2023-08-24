Derbyshire Police were called to the park at Inkersall Green Road following reports of a fight involving a large group of young people – just before 7.40pm on Monday, August 21.

Around the same time, officers were also called to Castleton Grove, at Inkersall, after a man in his 20s had suffered an injury to his hand. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. It is believed the two incidents are linked.

Five boys were arrested in connection with the incident – three aged 16, one aged 15 and one aged 14. They have since been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

A total of five teenagers were taken into custody.

Officers from the safer neighbourhood policing team are carrying our regular patrols in the area for community reassurance, and residents are encouraged to raise any concerns with officers.

If you have any information which could help with enquiries, or any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time, please contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000520093: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101