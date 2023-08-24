Police, council and Toby Perkins MP respond to spate of illegal traveller camps across Chesterfield

A number of illegal traveller encampments have appeared in Chesterfield over the summer – with groups setting up camps at sites off Langer Lane, Storforth Lane and Birchwood Crescent.

Just outside of Chesterfield, a camp also sprung up at Deincourt Fields, next to the North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy.

Chief Inspector Steve Johnson is Derbyshire Police’s Community Manager for North Division – which includes the Chesterfield area.

Toby Perkins MP and Derbyshire’s PCC have addressed the issues with illegal traveller camps in Chesterfield. Credit: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire PCC

He said that officers visit every illegal traveller encampment that is reported to the force by residents, but stressed that any efforts to use legal powers to move people on need to balance the potential disruption caused by the encampment with the possible impact of enforcement action on families or vulnerable people.

CI Johnson said: “In Derbyshire we take a multi-agency approach to managing unauthorised traveller encampments, and we visit all sites which are reported to us and respond appropriately to unauthorised sites based on each individual circumstance.

“There are certain powers that can be used to move groups on who are there without permission and they can be used where certain conditions are met.

“To use these powers, we are legally required to balance considerations that the alleged trespassing meets the threshold of ‘causing, or likely to cause, significant damage, disruption or distress’, with the potential impact taking enforcement action may have on families involved or other vulnerable people.”

Derbyshire PCC said her office was “working hard with our partners to deliver swift action when problems do emerge.” Credit: Derbyshire PCC

Ch. Insp. Johnson added that the success of these powers can be limited by a lack of suitable and legal areas for travellers to set up camps – highlighting the importance of working with other agencies to reach a long-term solution.

“Building a picture and evidencing what meets the threshold can take some time before the notices can legally be served but please be assured that we do take community concerns seriously.

“In Chesterfield, officers used Section 61 powers to move travellers from the unauthorised encampment at Langer Lane. At Storforth Lane, action was taken to evict the travellers by Chesterfield Borough Council, and at Birchwood Crescent, the encampment moved off the land on their own free will.

Toby Perkins MP said he planned to contact the police to see if more could be done to prevent travellers establishing camps in the town.

“This is a complex matter which is not unique to Derbyshire, and we acknowledge that police powers can have limited success due to a shortage of suitable and lawful space for travellers to camp. That is why it is important that we continue to work alongside the local authority and other agencies on a long-term resolution for all affected.”

Chesterfield Borough Council also stressed that illegal traveller encampments are a serious but not straightforward issue across the area.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We take all reports of illegal encampments seriously and work closely with our partners including Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire County Council to share intelligence and take appropriate and proportionate enforcement action to seek a resolution as quickly as possible.”

“This is not a straightforward matter and we are required to balance our duties as a local authority with the rights of all associated stakeholders.”

This illegal traveller encampment was set up in North Wingfield earlier this month.

The authority also confirmed that it had taken court action to remove the group of travellers that had set up camp at Storforth Lane back in June.

“Police officers used Section 61 powers to move travellers from the unauthorised encampment at Langer Lane. At Birchwood Crescent, the travellers moved off the land without the need for any formal intervention. At Storforth Lane, we were able to evict the travellers by initially issuing a direction order, instructing them to leave.

The group did not leave the site as requested in the direction order, as a result of this we applied to the Magistrate's Court to get a summons for a court hearing for a removal order, which was enforced to ensure that the group left the site.”

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, confirmed that he would be contacting Derbyshire Police to ask whether more can be done to stop illegal traveller encampments in the area.

He said: “I had regular contact with Derbyshire Police regarding the illegal encampment that was on Birdholme club fields and, as far as I am aware, the police used the statutory powers available to them to effect the removal.

“However, I will be contacting the police to discuss whether there is more that can be done to prevent future illegal encampments or to move them on as quickly as possible when they occur.”

Travellers also arrived at the playing fields off Langer Lane in June

Angelique Foster, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said that her illegal encampment taskforce pilot schemes had proven successful in North East Derbyshire and Derbyshire Dales – and said her office was working to create similar arrangements with partner agencies in other parts of the county.

She said: “I pledged to put law-abiding citizens first and foremost and this legislation is a positive step forward for them. The law provides police officers with the legal powers they need to tackle illegal encampments and protect the rights of landowners and communities.