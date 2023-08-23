Oliva Marsden murder probe: pair remain under investigation over death of Derbyshire woman
Olivia Marsden was found dead at her home in Greenbank, Hadfield, just after 4pm on June 18 of this year.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The death is being treated as an isolated incident and it is not believed there is a wider risk to the public.
Providing an update on Wednesday, August 23, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that the two arrested individuals remained under investigation having been released on police bail.
A post-mortem examination was carried out in the days after Olivia’s body was discovered but was unable to establish the cause of death.
Olivia’s family are being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with information that may be of use to detectives investigating the death, and who has not already contacted the force, is asked to do so as soon as possible.
People can contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods including the reference 23*373737:
- Website – there are crime reporting tools on the police’s website: use their online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.