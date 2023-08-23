Olivia Marsden was found dead at her home in Greenbank, Hadfield, just after 4pm on June 18 of this year.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death is being treated as an isolated incident and it is not believed there is a wider risk to the public.

Police continue to investigate the death of Olivia Marsden

Providing an update on Wednesday, August 23, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that the two arrested individuals remained under investigation having been released on police bail.

A post-mortem examination was carried out in the days after Olivia’s body was discovered but was unable to establish the cause of death.

Olivia’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information that may be of use to detectives investigating the death, and who has not already contacted the force, is asked to do so as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods including the reference 23*373737:

Website – there are crime reporting tools on the police’s website: use their online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101