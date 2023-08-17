All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Thursday, August 17
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Lufthansa flight LH941 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 9.45am.
Gulf Air flight GF4 to Bahrain – estimated departure at 9.53am.
Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – estimated departure at 11.30am.
EasyJet flight U22185 to Geneva – estimated departure at 4.20pm.
Loganair flight LM24 to Aberdeen – estimated departure at 2.00pm.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – estimated departure at 1.10pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 1.45pm.
EasyJet flight U22103 to Nice – estimated departure at 2.04pm.
EasyJet flight U22141 to Antalya – estimated departure at 1.55pm.
Ryanair flight FR6404 to Katowice – estimated departure at 4.45pm.
Jet2 flight LS1737 to Rhodes – estimated departure at 4.20pm.
Aurigny Air flight GR671 to Guernsey – estimated departure at 4.20pm.
British Airways flight BA1399 to London – estimated departure at 4.30pm.
Jet2 flight LS949 to Krakow – estimated departure at 4.40pm.
Jet2 flight LS1717 to Santorini – estimated departure at 4.45pm.
Ryanair flight FR3222 to Brussels – estimated departure at 5.00pm.
Jet2 flight LS743 to Kos – estimated departure at 5.00pm.
Jet2 flight LS819 to Rhodes – estimated departure at 5.00pm.
Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest – estimated departure at 5.00pm.
Jet2 flight LS983 to Bodrum – estimated departure at 5.00pm.
Jet2 flight LS1701 to Antalya – estimated departure at 5.00pm.
Jet2 flight LS763 to Lanzarote – estimated departure at 5.05pm.
Loganair flight LM698 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 5.05pm.
TUI flight BY544 to Antalya – estimated departure at 5.20pm.
EasyJet flight U2709 to Belfast – estimated departure at 5.26pm.
Ryanair flight FR4116 to Murcia – estimated departure at 5.35pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3615 to Belfast – cancelled.
Ryanair flight FR6900 to Billund – estimated departure at 5.40pm.
Jet2 flight LS171 to Ibiza – estimated departure at 5.40pm.
Jet2 flight LS785 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 5.45pm.
EasyJet flight U27270 to Palma de Mallorca – estimated departure at 5.55pm.
Jet2 flight LS767 to Corfu – estimated departure at 6.00pm.
EasyJet flight U22129 to Pisa – estimated departure at 6.26pm.
EasyJet flight U22026 to Corfu – estimated departure at 6.15pm.
TUI flight BY708 to Dalaman – estimated departure at 6.51pm.
TUI flight BY2492 to Burgas – estimated departure at 7.40pm.
EasyJet flight U2715 to Isle of Man – estimated departure at 9.15pm.
Wizz Air flight W43020 to Bucharest – estimated departure at 1.21pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast – cancelled.
Jet2 flight LS1259 to Gran Canaria – estimated departure at 5.36pm.